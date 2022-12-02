PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 33.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $59.07. 497,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.