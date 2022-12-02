Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,070.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.