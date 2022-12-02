Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.50 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

