Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $88.98.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

