Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Southern stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Southern

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

