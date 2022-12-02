Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 1.9 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

PEBK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276. The company has a market cap of $172.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.