Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.