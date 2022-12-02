Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $20.57

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $21.07. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
