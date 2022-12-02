Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $20.57

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $21.07. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 136 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

