PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Shares Up 1.5%

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 136,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
PetroShale Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$441.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67.
PetroShale Company Profile
PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.
Featured Articles
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.