PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 61,439 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,439 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $87.56. 127,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

