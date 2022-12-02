PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,008. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.68.

