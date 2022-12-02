PFS Investments Inc. Buys 17,852 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $152.01. The company had a trading volume of 912,850 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.