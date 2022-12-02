PFS Investments Inc. Buys 65,647 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.75. 16,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

