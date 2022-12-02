PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,363 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,979 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,729. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

