PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.70

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 731353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

