PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.48.
Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
