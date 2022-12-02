PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.