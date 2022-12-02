PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PharmaCielo Price Performance

OTCMKTS PCLOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

About PharmaCielo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.