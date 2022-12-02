PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PharmaCielo Price Performance
OTCMKTS PCLOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.96.
About PharmaCielo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCielo (PCLOF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.