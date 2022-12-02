Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.73% from the company’s current price.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 438,112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,833 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

