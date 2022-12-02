PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading 1% Higher

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $94.43. 233,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 102,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

