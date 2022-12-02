Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. 11,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,275. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

