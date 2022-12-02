Piper Sandler Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $145.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $334.74. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

