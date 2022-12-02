Pirate Chain Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $65.63 million and $41,833.88 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00262962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00087898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,764,031 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

