Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Sells 279,319 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,319 shares during the period. Vaxcyte comprises 9.1% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Vaxcyte worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCVX. BTIG Research began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PCVX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,066. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,914 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.