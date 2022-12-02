Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Plains GP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 96.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

