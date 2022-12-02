Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.
Plains GP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.
Institutional Trading of Plains GP
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plains GP (PAGP)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.