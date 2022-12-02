Pluribus Labs LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 22,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,210. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

