Pluribus Labs LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pluribus Labs LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $759.04. 4,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.
REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
