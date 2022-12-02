Pluribus Labs LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pluribus Labs LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE T traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.04. 218,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,294,760. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

