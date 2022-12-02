Pluribus Labs LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 385,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,466. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

