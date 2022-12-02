Pluribus Labs LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,086. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

