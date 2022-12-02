Pluribus Labs LLC Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 26.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 77.9% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 32,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

