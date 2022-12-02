Pluribus Labs LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

TDY stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,136. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.60.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

