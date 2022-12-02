Pluribus Labs LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.0 %

DGX stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,435. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

