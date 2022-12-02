Pocket Network (POKT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.58 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Pocket Network has a market cap of $64.58 million and $2.19 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.70 or 0.06555859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.04 or 0.30978527 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

