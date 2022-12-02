Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) CEO Michael Osanloo Buys 1,262 Shares

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Osanloo acquired 1,262 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,930.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PTLO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. 914,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.71. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

