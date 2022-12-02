PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $424,449.38 and approximately $32.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00451302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018810 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

