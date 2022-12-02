PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Declares $0.95 Special Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 107.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.0%.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 297,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

