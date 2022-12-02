Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBTS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PBTS stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 3,540,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,377. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

