Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 906 Shares

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

