Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 906 Shares

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78.
NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18.
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
