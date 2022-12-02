Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 994 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $42,251. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQFTW Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.