Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 994 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $42,251. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
