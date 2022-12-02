Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.13. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 18,917 shares.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

