Prometeus (PROM) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00026097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $85.47 million and approximately $327,919.60 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

