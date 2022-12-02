ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.44

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.44 and traded as low as $50.80. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 21,653 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

