ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €8.80 ($9.07) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.39) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.31) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.21 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €8.89 ($9.16). The stock had a trading volume of 777,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of €14.67 ($15.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 55.55.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

