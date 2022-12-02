Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Down 3.5%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 9,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 68,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.