Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Trading Down 3.5%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 9,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 68,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.
