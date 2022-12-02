Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.91 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $101.91 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38891678 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $11,653,560.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

