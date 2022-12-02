PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.25-$8.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.59.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 9.4 %

PVH stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.