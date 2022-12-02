PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PVH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.59.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PVH by 291.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 32.2% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

