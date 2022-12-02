Qtum 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.62 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Qtum has a market capitalization of $230.41 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00013019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.08 or 0.07518584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,435,222 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.