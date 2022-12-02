Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 571 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 887.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,350,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,381,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO opened at $69.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

