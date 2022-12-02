Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 889 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

